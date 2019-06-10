Number of motorists detected driving under influence of drugs in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal have reissued an appeal to motorists to never drive under the influence.

It comes as Gardai confirm three motorists were detected driving under the influence of illicit drugs over the course of the weekend.

On Saturday, Gardaí from Letterkenny and Buncrana Garda Stations stopped three motorists who tested positive for driving while under the influence of illicit drugs.

One motorist tested positive for cannabis and cocaine while the other two tested positive for Cannabis.

All three are due to come before the courts.

Gardaí say they are continuously testing motorists at the roadside for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.