Letterkenny is the eighth cleanest town in Ireland – IBAL

Letterkenny is Cleaner than European Norms and among the Top 10 cleanest towns in the state, according to the latest litter survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter.

IBAL’s latest ‘Litter League’ shows the town has climbed from 14th to 8th place in the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

Ballymun in Dublin is the most littered place in the country, Kilkenny is the cleanest.

The report says Letterkenny has maintained its year on year improvement, with eight out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade and no heavily littered sites.

An Taisce say the environs of Letterkenny Shopping Centre and its car park, Ballyraine Park and the area around the Church of the Irish Martyrs were particularly well presented and maintained.