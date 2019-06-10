KFO CEO says Rockall escalation threatens Donegal fleet

Irish fishermen are continuing to defy Scotland’s ban on fishing at Rockall for a third day today.

Sean O’Donoghue from the Killybegs Fishermens’ Organisation says Irish crews have been legally fishing Rockall for decades.

He believes that the Scottish threats represent a major challenge to their livelihood………….

Sinn Fein is among those saying Ireland cannot abandon fishing crews under threat of action from Scottish authorities, in waters that do not belong to Britain.

Party President, Mary Lou McDonald says the escalation by Scottish authorities over the weekend is seriously unhelpful………………

