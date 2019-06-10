Irish navy will not be deployed to Rockall – Tanaiste

Tanaiste Simon Coveney says the navy will not be deployed to Rockall despite calls for that to happen from a Donegal TD.

It’s after the Scottish authorities declared Irish vessels fishing there were doing so illegally, and would be challenged.

The UK claimed Rockall in 1955, but Ireland, Iceland and Denmark have previously challenged that claim.

The ‘rock’ lies nearly 230 nautical miles northwest of Donegal, and 240 miles west of Scotland.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed says the Government is in talks to de-escalate the situation, but he’s ready to take action…………..

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says if diplomatic avenues fail – Ireland must be ready to deploy Sea Fisheries Protection Agency vessels to protect them………….

However, the Tánaiste says the Irish navy will not be sent in.

Simon Coveney believes the Scottish Government is making a big mistake, but is adamant that the irish government will not escalate the situation……….