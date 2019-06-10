Go-ahead given for Primary Care Centre in Donegal Town

Planning permission has been granted for a new Primary Care Centre to be constructed in Donegal Town.

The four storey Primary Care Centre and Ambulance Station at Drumlonagher will be constructed under a public private partnership following an agreement between the HSE, DHM Developments, and Remcoll Ltd.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says this project formed part of the previous programme for Government, and with a great deal of the preparatory work already done, he expects construction to begin very soon……………