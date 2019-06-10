Doherty wants meeting with Bruton to discuss mining opposition

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment has confirmed to him that they have received formal letters withdrawing applications for prospective mining licences in the Glenfin area.

He’s now seeking a meeting with Minister Richard Bruton to discuss the issue.

Deputy Doherty has praised the local community, saying a public meeting on Thursday obviously played a major role in the decision.

However, he is warning that people should remain vigilant to the possibility of new applications……..

Meanwhile, Glenties Area Councillor Michael Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig is echoing the need for vigilence, goviong this latest development a cautious welcome.

He says other agencies, including Donegal County Council, need to look carefully at the issue……