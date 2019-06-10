Communities urged to stand against the prospect of mining

A local councillor has said the community should stand against the possibility of a license being granted to a mining company for operations in Donegal.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment proposes to grant four Prospecting Licences for mineral exploration in the Glenties, Donegal, Stranorlar and Letterkenny Municipal Districts.

Cllr Micheal Choilm McGiolla Easbuig has warned the local community that mining can be catastrophic for the local environment.

He also says political representatives in Donegal should make their position on the situation very clear……….