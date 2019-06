Donegal will play Cavan in the Ulster Final on Sunday 23rd June in Clones and the rush for tickets will be hotting up in the coming days.

The stage is set for a fantastic contest in the Monaghan town as holders Donegal return to the provincial final for 8th time in 9 years while Cavan make their first appearance since 2001.

Donegal Chairman Mick McGrath is urging supporters to order their tickets with the clubs as soon as possible…