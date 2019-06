Letterkenny’s Catriona Jennings finished third in Sunday’s Comrades Ultramarathon in South Africa.

In her first run on an ultra event she finished the 86km in 6 hours 24 minutes and 12 seconds to secure a podium place.

The winner was South African Gerda Steyn in a new course record 5:58:53. Russian Alexandra Morozova was second in 6:17:40.

The Comrades is the world’s oldest and largest ultramarathon.