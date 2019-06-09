Racers set for 555k of challenging Donegal roads

The fourth edition of The Donegal Atlantic Way Ultra Race, a challenging route of 555km along the rugged and beautiful Donegal Wild Atlantic Way coastline takes place the weekend starting Friday 14th June.

Competitors will depart Letterkenny and take on some of the most scenic roadways to be found anywhere in the World.

The route takes them past Malin head, Mamore Gap, Knockalla, Atlantic Drive, Horn Head, Carrickfin, Glengesh Pass, Sliabh League and Barnesmore Gap all within 60 hours.

The race was first held in 2016 and has grown in popularity since with over 300 riders taking part in 2018.

Once again the headquarters will be the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

555 Race Organiser Sean McFadden has being looking ahead to this years event with Oisin Kelly…