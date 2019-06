Declan Gallagher’s preparations for the Donegal Rally couldn’t have gone any better on Sunday as he and Co-Driver Derek Heena won the Heartlands Rally in Laois.

Gallagher drove his Starlet to victory with 1 minute 32.4 seconds to spare on the rest of the field.

Mark Alcorn and John O’Donnell made it a one two for Donegal crews as they steered their escort to second.

Letterkenny’s Johnny Baird was sixth with Wesley Patterson while John Bonner and John McCafferty were eighth.