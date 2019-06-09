Donegal Reaction – Patrick McBrearty Shaun Patton & Ryan McHugh

The latest installment of the Donegal Tyrone championship rivalry seen Donegal overcome their neighbours in Saturday’s Ulster Semi Final in Cavan.

A blistering first half performance helped Donegal to a 1-16 to 0-15 victory.

They also stay on course to retain the provincial title they won last year.

Oisin Kelly got after-match reaction with Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton and first Patrick McBrearty…

Kilcar’s Ryan McHugh was delighted to be heading back to the Ulster showpiece, he’s been speaking with Tom Comack…