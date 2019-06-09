Ciaran Coll scores first Derry goal in Rovers draw

Derry City put a dent in title hopefuls Shamrock Rovers as they snatched a late goal to force a 2-2 draw at the Tallaght stadium on Saturday evening.

Trevor Clarke and Jack Byrne put Rovers 2-0 up in the second half but a header from Ciaran Coll had Derry back in the tie.

Six minutes from the end Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe netted as Derry took an excellent point back north.

For Coll, it was his first goal since he moved to Derry. Speaking with Kevin McLaughlin he was delighted to get the goal and point…