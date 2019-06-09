2019 O’Neills Foyle Cup Launched

The O’Neills Foyle Cup was officially launched on Sunday at the Waterfront Hotel in Derry. The annual event will take place in the Derry, Strabane , Causeway Coast & Glens Council areas from July 22nd- to July 27th 2019.

Special Guest of Honour was N. Ireland international Niall Mc Ginn, Aberdeen FC – formerly of Derry City F.C., Dungannon Utd and Celtic FC.

Highland Radio’s Martin Holmes spoke with the Tyrone man about how important the event was to his career and the fantastic opportunity it offers for local players…

Over 1,550 matches will be played over days of the football festival and 6,000 plus participants are expected to take part in this year’s parade through the historic Walled City.

With the competition growing year on year Foyle Cup Chairman Michael Hutton believes it can grow further…