It’s back to the qualifiers for Tyrone after Saturday evening’s defeat to Donegal in Cavan.

The O’Neill County were favourites to dethrone Donegal of their provincial crown in the Ulster Semi Final at Breffni Park.

However, it was Donegal who prevailed winning 1-16 to 0-15 sending Tyrone into the back door system once again.

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte spoke with Highland’s Tom Comack after the game and was disappointed with his sides performance…