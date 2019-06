Finn Harps remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division following a 0-3 lose to the champions and league leaders Dundalk on Saturday night at Finn Park.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan told Diarmaid Doherty their play at the back cost them tonight again…

Dundalk have opened up a five point lead at the top of the table and Manager John Gill was happy to leave Ballybofey with the victory…