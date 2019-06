Donegal hurling manager Mickey McCann has been reflecting on his side’s 2-18 to 1-14 defeat by London in the Christy Ring Cup relegation play-off in Crossmaglen.

He was pleased how his young side had comeback from conceding an early goal to go in level at the break.

And he was full of praise for his players who were still in the game until late on.

He spoke with Tom Comack after the game.