Donegal manager Maxi Curran felt his side’s four point victory over Tyrone was deserved and that there added bit of experience was important.

Their 3-13 to 2-12 win means they now play Cavan.

He also felt that the first half goals were key.

After the game he spoke with Oisin Kelly.

Tyrone manager Gerard Moane felt that his young side had given a good account of themselves, played some nice football at times and will have learned from the experience.

He gave his reaction after the match.