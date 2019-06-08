Government urged to commit to creation of cancer drugs fund

A South Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government to urgently commit to the creation of a cancer drugs fund for new oncology medicines.

Reports suggest the State could save up to €50 million annually through a biosimilar switching programme recently launched by the HSE.

Deputy Marc Mac Sharry believes a portion of the savings should be ringfenced in a bid to ensure people in Ireland are afforded the same access to the new medicines as other countries.

He says there is a clear opportunity to save the lives of cancer patients and the Government must seize it: