Fishermen shocked in row over fishing rights with Scotland

A Donegal TD says the row over fishing rights between the Irish and Scottish governments has shocked fishermen here and left them worried about what’s to come.

The row erupted last night after Scotland threatened ‘enforcement action’ against Irish vessels fishing in the Rockall area – 400 kilometres off the North-West coast.

In response, the Irish government says its vessels are legitimately pursuing EU fishing rights around the disputed territory, and have done so for decades.

Pat The Cope Gallagher, who’s Fianna Fail’s Junior spokesperson on Marine and Fisheries, says it’s left fishermen here worried: