Donegal v Tyrone Double Header LIVE on Highland

Donegal and Tyrone will battle in an Ulster Championship double header later today at Breffni Park and the Highland team will be there to cover the action supported by GAL OIL, Castlefin.

First up at 2.45, the Donegal ladies begin their quest for a third Ulster senior title in a row.

That’s followed at 5pm by the Donegal men, as Declan Bonner’s side go head to head with there neighbours for a place in the Ulster Final.

Both games will have full live match commentary on Highland Saturday Sport with Oisin Kelly, Maureen O’Donnell and Brendan Kilcoyne.

