Donegal record impressive win over Tyrone in Ulster semi-final

Super Donegal are through to another Ulster Senior Football Championship Final after beating Tyrone by 1-16 to 0-15 at Breffni Park.

Declan Bonner’s side proved to be too good for great rivals Tyrone and emerged as deserving winners.

An early Jamie Brennan goal set Donegal on their way and at half-time they led by 1-9 to 0-5. And with Michael Murphy in great form, Tyrone had no answer.

Tyrone made numerous changes to try and rescue matters in the second half but Donegal defended stoutly and were much the better team.

Mickey Harte’s side narrowed the margin in injury time to just three points but it was a case of too little, too late as Stephen McMenamin got an important point to put the margin back out to four points.

Champions Donegal will now face the winners of the other semi-final between Cavan and Armagh.

Highland Radio’s match commentator Oisin Kelly summed the match up at the final whistle and got the reaction of match analyst Brendan Kilcoyne.