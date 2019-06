The Donegal Ladies overcame their Tyrone counterparts by 3-13 to 2-12 to book their place in the senior Ladies Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final against Cavan after this win in Breffni Park.

Two goals from Geraldine McLaughlin (above) and one from Niamh Hegarty proved to be crucial.

Donegal led from early on but had to withstand some late pressure by Tyrone.

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly summed things up at the whistle and also got the views of match analyst Maureen O’Donnell.