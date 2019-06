Donegal were beaten 2-11 to 1-4 by London in the Christy Ring Cup relegation play-off in Crossmaglen.

This result means that they will play in the Nicky Rackard Cup next season.

The sides were level at the break, 2-5 to 1-8 with Ciaran Matthewson getting the Donegal goal with a penalty.

But London were the better team in the second half.

Donegal were reduced to 14 players on 51 minutes after Mark Callaghan got a second yellow card.

London finished strongly to win by seven points.