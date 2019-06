Two changes for Tyrone

Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte has made two changes for Saturday’s Ulster Semi Final with Donegal.

Michael McKernan is named in the half-back line with Conor McAliskey starting at corner forward.

They take the place of Rory Brennan and Hugh Pat McGeary.

Tyrone starting 15 for Ulster Semi Final v Donegal at Breffni Park.

1 N Morgan

2 P Hampsey

3 R McNamee

4 M McKernan

5 T McCann

6 B McDonnell

7 M Cassidy

8 C Cavanagh

9 R Donnelly

10 M Donnelly

11 N Sludden

12 F Burns

13 C McShane

14 P Harte

15 C McAliskey