Toíbín sets sights on Donegal as General Election speculation mounts

The leader of the newest party in the Irish political system has confirmed his intentions to run at least on candidate in Donegal in the next General Election.

Aontú won three seats in the local elections in the Republic and one seat in the North.

Speculation is mounting on a possible general election this year with Peader Toíbín saying his party is going to target seats in seven or eight Dáil constituencies.

Toíbín said he is setting his sights on Donegal and also confirmed that a selection convention is to take place in the coming weeks: