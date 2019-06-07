Pressure on Eir to improve landline services in West Donegal

A Glenties area councillor is calling on people to put pressure on Eir and on the government to improve landline services in West Donegal, and specifically, in the vicinity of Dunlewey.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the service is unreliable, and outages are common.

He’s particularly concerned about panic buttons which elderly people living alone have which can summon help in the event that it is needed.

Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig has spoken with one woman in particular whose button is linked to her landline, but she can’t have confidence that it will work: