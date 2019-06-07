Mickey McCann – Staying in Christy Ring will be a tough ask

The Donegal hurlers will battle for Christy Ring survival on Saturday in Crossmaglen when they meet London in the Christy Ring Relegation Play Off.

It’s been a difficult campaign for Donegal who just like London are looking for their first win of the championship.

Adding to the already lengthy Donegal absentee list, Ronan and Christopher McDermott are not available due to work commitments.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann says London will be favourites and feels it will be a tough ask Donegal are to stay up…