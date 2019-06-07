Maxi Curran says a third Ulster title could be the most difficult to win

The Donegal Ladies start their journey of chasing a third Ulster Senior title in a row on Saturday when they play the All Ireland Intermediate Champions Tyrone as part of the big double header at Breffni Park.

It will be a much changed Donegal side from last year’s provincial success with just eight of the squad from the 2018 championship still involved.

The game is the curtain raiser to the men’s Ulster semi final battle of Declan Bonner’s Donegal and Mickey Harte’s Tyrone.

Donegal Ladies boss Maxi Curran says it’s a big step forward for ladies football…

