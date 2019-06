Despite being in the thick of a relegation battle with Finn Harps, Mark Russell is enjoying his time with the Ballybofey side.

He joined from Falkirk at the start of the year and has feature regularly on the left side for Ollie Horgan’s team.

Speaking to Diarmaid Doherty ahead of Saturday’s game against the champions Dundalk at Finn Park, Mark says he has settled into life well at Harps…