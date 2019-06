Independent Councillor Nicholas Crossan has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council for this coming year.

He replaces former Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill.

An announcement is due shortly on who will be elected as Leas Cathaoirleach to replace Councillor Martin Harley.

The council’s AGM is continuing this afternoon with chairs for the council’s 6 strategic policy committees to be filled.

Members will also choose members to sit on 39 internal and external committees and boards.