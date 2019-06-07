FF endorse proposal to ban fur farming in Ireland

Fianna Fail has endorsed a proposal to introduce a ban on the farming of mink for the production of fur in Ireland.

Currently, Tazetta fur farm in Glenties is the only operational fur farm in Donegal.

The ISPCA and Veterinary Ireland, have both called for a ban on animal welfare grounds.

Fianna Fail’s Agriculture Spokesperson and Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says his party has agreed that the government must agree a compensation package for the remaining three fur establishments in the State.

Deputy McConalogue has confirmed he has put a motion on the Dáil order paper calling for the government to introduce a ban along with a request for consultation with stakeholders and to bring forward a compensation package for operators.

With over a dozen EU member States already having prohibited the activity, he is hopeful that the Government will take action on the issue.