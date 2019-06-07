Donegal County Council’s AGM takes place today

Donegal County Council’s AGM is taking place today at County House Lifford, the first time the 37 members have met since last month’s local elections.

Members will elect a Cathaoirleach and Leas-Cathaoirleach, as well as chairs for the council’s six strategic policy committees.

The council will also choose members to sit on 39 internal and external committees and boards.

For the past week, each political grouping has been meeting, with indications that an inclusive pact has been agreed, and that will be implemented when today’s AGM gets underway.