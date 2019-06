Derry City play their only game in a five week period on Saturday evening at the Tallaght Stadium when they take on title contenders Shamrock Rovers.

On the team front, Darren Cole is doubtful and neither Patrick McClean nor Michael McCrudden are ready just yet.

Derry unveiled new signing Darren McCauley from Inverness and speaking ahead of the trip to Dublin, Derry Manager Declan Devine was pleased to get his man…