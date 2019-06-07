DCC to set up 6 committees at today’s AGM

Donegal County Council is to set up six committees to reflect what members say are the most important issues facing the council in the current term.

They are Mica Redress, Brexit, Fisheries, Agriculture, Emergency Planning, and Health.

The six priority areas were identified during discussions between the parties ahead of the formation of the pact which will govern office holders and committee memberships over the term of the new council.

Newly elected Cathaoirleach Councillor Nicholas Crossan says the six new committees will be at the core of the Councils work over the next five years: