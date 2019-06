Derry City have signed Darren McCauley from Inverness Caledonian Thistle on an 18-month deal.

The 27-year-old winger only moved to Scotland in January from Irish League side Coleriane.

Derry is McCauley’s hometown club and was on the Candystrips books in 2008.

He had agreed personal terms with Derry at the start of the year but then opted for a two and a half year deal with Inverness.

McCauley scored 45 goals in 176 appearances in two spells with Coleriane.