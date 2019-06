Sinn Féin’s agriculture spokesman claims the new horse-meat investigation will badly affect Ireland’s farming industry.

Yesterday, Gardaí carried out searches across counties Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Westmeath and Kilkenny.

It centres on the suspected contamination of horse meat and alleged tampering of ID, passports and microchips of horses, who’d be exported.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Martin Kenny says it’s a big worry for the agriculture industry: