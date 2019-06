The Republic of Ireland face their biggest test yet in the Euro 2020 qualification campaign when they play Denmark in Copenhagen tonight.

7.45 is the kick off time at the Parken Stadium.

Ireland have plenty of familiarity with the Danes.

They lost the second leg of their World Cup play off 5-1 in Dublin in 2017. The other three recent meetings have been scoreless draws.

Captain Seamus Coleman says the players must approach the game with a positive mindset.