Finn Harps next run of four games will see the Ballybofey side have three home ties. The first is this Saturday when the champions Dundalk visit Finn Park.

Earlier in the campaign, Harps held them to a 1-1 but since then Dundalk have moved to the top of the table.

A positive result would see Harps move of the bottom of the table.

Australian born defender Jacob Borg feels a win in the next series of games could change their fortunes again…