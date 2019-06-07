Ronan Doherty signs with Cliftonville

Cliftonville have announced the signing of Ronan Doherty from Derry side Institute.

The 23-year-old midfielder joins up once again with former manager Paddy McLaughlin at Solitude.

McLaughlin signed Doherty from Ulster Senior League Champions Cockhill Celtic and after an impressive first season with Stute he is on the move again.

Doherty told the Cliftonville FC website, “I can’t wait to get started,”

“It’s great to be joining such a big Club where there are so many quality players and hopefully I can come in and play a big part.

“Paddy McLaughlin gave me the call a year ago about coming to Stute and, when the call came again about moving to Cliftonville, I couldn’t wait to make it happen and I’m very pleased to get everything done.”

Boss McLaughlin was likewise thrilled to have concluded the deal for a player he knows very well.

“It’s great to have brought Ronan to Cliftonville,” he explains.

“At Institute last season, it didn’t seem to matter whether we won, drew or lost, opponents were always asking me who our number 6 was because people were impressed with him week after week.

“He stepped into the Premiership and took to it straight away. We always believed he could keep getting better and better and I’m delighted to get his signature for Cliftonville.”