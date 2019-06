The grind of life in the Premier Division continues for Finn Harps this coming weekend.

The Champions Dundalk come to Finn Park and Harps will once again be down to a skeleton squad in what is the penultimate game before the break.

Harps share bottom spot with UCD, but the Dublin side have had an early break with players on International duty, a situation Ollie Horgan feels is benefiting UCD.

The Harps boss has been looking ahead to the game with Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty…