LYIT to benefit from Google Educator Grant

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is one of six third level institutions across Ireland to benefit from funding from Google which aims to support STEM education internationally.

The Educator Grants, will support teacher training while the EU Code Week Grants, support the European-wide grassroots initiative which aims to bring coding and digital literacy to as many people as possible in a fun and engaging way.

LYIT, TU Dublin and University of Limerick are three of 24 universities and non-profits across Europe and Africa to share in €413,000 in funding under the Educator Grants.

The funding will deliver workshops for 500 teachers on digital citizenship and online safety in the new Computer Science curriculum.