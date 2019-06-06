Local Experts attend Fáilte Ireland’s KNOW Donegal Programme

Nearly 80 individuals and representatives from the Donegal tourism and hospitality sector are attending a programme of workshops today aimed at growing tourism businesses and the local economy.

The Failte Ireland’s KNOW Donegal Local Experts Programme hopes to develop a network of local people who share knowledge and interact positively with visitors to Donegal.

The free event is open to anyone involved in the tourism sector and is currently underway at the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny.

Travel Advisor and guest speaker Amanda Boyle has been outlining what’s on offer: