A public meeting takes place at Coimín National School tonight to discuss the possibility of widespread gold and metal prospecting in the vicinity of Glenfinn.

An exploratory licence has been granted to Great Glen Resources which could see exploration at up to 50 townlands in the area.

A spokesperson for the company is stressing that at present, no mining is involved, but the community says there’s been a lack of information.

Micháel O’Doherty is one of the organisers of tonight’s meeting……..