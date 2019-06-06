GAA Programme: Tony Boyle, Maureen O’Donnell & Paddy Hunter

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Ahead of Saturday’s mouth watering double bill of Donegal and Tyrone, in men’s and ladies Ulster Championship at Kingspan Breffni Park, Tom Comack is joined by former Donegal footballer All-Star forward Tony Boyle, Maureen O’Donnell and Tyrone freelance journalist Paddy Hunter who is also the Tyrone Ladies GAA PRO…

Donegal v Tyrone in the Ulster Championship men's and ladies double header at Breffni Park on Saturday 8th June will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sport