Eoghan Ban Gallagher: Donegal will need the perfect performance

Eoghan Ban Gallagher is expecting a different type of game this weekend from the victory over Fermanagh.

Donegal and Tyrone lock horns on Saturday evening at Breffni Park for a place in the Ulster Final.

For Donegal, it’s one game away from returning to the provincial showpiece as they defend the Anglo Celt Cup.

Championships games come thick and fastest on two week cycles and that’s something the Killybegs man prefers.

Gallagher, who won an Ulster All Star in 2018 says they will need the perfect performance to overcome Tyrone.

He’s been speaking with Oisin Kelly…

