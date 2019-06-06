Donegal Road Safety high on agenda for summer football season

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group is joining forces with Ulster GAA to highlight road safety this weekend.

Live to Play, Ulster GAA’s Road Safety programme aims to raise awareness and educate members on how best to stay safe on the roads.

The Donegal Road Safety working group will be engaging in a number of activities at Breffini Park this Saturday to remind road users of their safety responsibilities as Donegal take on Tyrone in the Ulster Senior Championship Semi-Final.

Donegal Road Safety Officer is Brian O’Donnell: