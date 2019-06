It’s been revealed Donegal had the second highest number of dogs seized for livestock worrying over the last five years.

Nationally, some 216 dogs have been seized by dog wardens and County Councils between 2015 and 2019.

Tipperary had the highest number of seizures, with 66 dogs seized for worrying in the last five years. It was followed by Donegal with 45 and Galway with 33.

News Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal Caitriona Morrissey says it’s a very serious issue: