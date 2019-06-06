Cautious welcome given to reopening of beds at Short Stay Ward

A Donegal Senator has given a cautious welcome to the reopening of half of the beds at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Short Stay Ward.

It was confirmed yesterday that 10 of the 19 beds on the ward are reopening today with the remainder expected to open later this year, pending confirmation of funding from Saolta.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn is challenging the Government to explain why it was announced last October that the ward would be brought back to full capacity however, funding allocated from the HSE was only for 5 beds and support staff.

He says this is by no means the end of the campaign to fully reopen the Short Stay Ward: