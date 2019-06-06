46 year man detained as Lyra Mc Kee murder probe continues

A 46 year old man has been arrested in Derry by detectives investigating the murder of Lyra Mc Kee in April.

The PSNI say its Major Investigation Team carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry this morning, and the 46 year old was detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A number of items were also seized and taken for further examination.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan on April 18th, their investigation has received widespread support from the community.

However, he said they are still anxious to hear from anyone who has any information, either by dialling 101 or through the Crimestoppers service.